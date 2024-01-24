PACE votes against Azerbaijani delegation

24 Jan. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: PACE

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has not ratified the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in the organization. Earlier today, the Azerbaijani delegation announced the termination of participation in the PACE work.

The powers of the Azerbaijani delegates were not ratified by PACE.

10 votes were cast for the delegation’s participation in the work of the assembly, 76 were against, another four abstained.

Failure to fulfill obligations and lack of cooperation were cited as grounds for refusal of ratification.

Earlier today, the Azerbaijani side accused PACE of threats and blackmail. After its announcement, representatives of Azerbaijan left the meeting.

