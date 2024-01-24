West is luring Azerbaijan and Armenia, Lavrov says

24 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Sergey Lavrov commented on the attempts of Western countries to take on Russia's role in further normalization between Baku and Yerevan. The diplomat recalled Moscow’s contribution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

Western countries were sensitive to the progress in normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which was achieved thanks to Russia, and are now trying to take over the mediation process between Baku and Yerevan, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

He recalled that the Second Karabakh War was stopped thanks to the “decisive efforts” of the Russian President. Sergey Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that only thanks to the participation of Vladimir Putin, tripartite statements containing the fundamental parameters of post-war normalization were signed at the level of heads of state. The documents regulated the situation with the delimitation of the state border, as well as the unblocking of communications and the conclusion of a peace agreement.