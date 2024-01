25 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate remained unchanged from Wednesday’s close in early trading on the Moscow Exchange, selling at 88.61 rubles as the trade opened on Janaury 25.

The euro exchange rate declined by 1.25 kopecks, to 96.6 rubles.

The yuan exchange rate also remained unchanged, at 12.346 rubles.