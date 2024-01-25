Kazakhstan to allow Starlink internet usage

25 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan plans to allow the use of Starlink Internet in the country, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Malik Olzhabekov said.

According to him, work is currently underway with Starlink.

"The search for technical solutions to ensure information security within the framework of Starlink internet usage is underway. We are now considering several options. After testing appropriate technical solutions to ensure information security, we will take measures to make this service available," Olzhabekov said.

According to him, there are three technical solutions: one has already started testing, the others involve purchasing equipment, etc.