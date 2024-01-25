Georgia appoints new in four countries

25 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has appointed new ambassadors to four countries - Israel, Jordan, China and Kuwait.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held meetings with the new envoys on January 24, the Georgian government administration reported.

Zaza Kandelaki was appointed the new Georgian ambassador to Israel, Archil Dzuliashvili - to Jordan, Paata Kalandadze - to China and Noshrevan Lomtatidze - to Kuwait.

The Georgian diplomatic mission in Israel was previously headed by Lasha Zhvania, in Jordan - by Zaza Kandelaki, in China - by Archil Kalandia and in Kuwait - by Konstantin Zhgenti.