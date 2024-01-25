Erdogan-Raisi talks: cooperation documents signed

25 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a two-hour private meeting in Ankara on January 25.

Raisi and Erdogan met in the Turkish capital for talks focused on the regional repercussions of the Israel-Hamas war, as well as steps to further deepen Turkish-Iranian ties, according to diplomatic sources.

The two presidents later co-chaired the eighth meeting of their countries’ Supreme Council of Economic Cooperation.

In that meeting, the Turkish and Iranian sides agreed to expand cooperation on economic, security, political, cultural, and sports fields, among others.

Raisi and Erdogan also held a joint press conference after signing ceremony of ten agreements held following the 8th Meeting of the Turkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council.