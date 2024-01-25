Yemen Houthis announce operation against U.S. warships

25 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement announced a military operation against U.S. warships in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"On Wednesday, a clash with several destroyers and U.S. warships, who tried to protect two U.S. commercial vessels, occurred in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The result was a direct hit of a U.S. warship. The two U.S. commercial vessels were forced to retreat and return," the statement reads.

According to the spokesman, the clash "lasted more than two hours." The Houthis used "several ballistic missiles," and some of them "reached their targets" despite U.S. attempts to intercept them.