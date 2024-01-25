Iran increases exports to China

25 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The value of Iran’s exports to China increased by 30% in December 2023 as compared to the same month in 2022, according to China’s Customs data.

Iran exported $404 million worth of products to China in December 2023, while the figure was only $311 million in December 2022, Tasnim reported.

The trade between Iran and China reached $14.65 billion in 2023, registering a 6.2% decline, year on year.

The value of annual trade between the two countries had risen 7% to $15.5 billion in 2022.

Based on the released data, China’s export to Iran increased 8.6% to $10.07 billion in 2023 from $9.27 billion in 2022.

The country’s import from Iran fell 27% to $4.58 billion in 2023 from $6.23 in 2022.

The two countries’ trade balance was about $5.5 billion in favor of China in the past year.