Armenia still striving towards EU

25 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian government approved the signing of a cooperation agreement between the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) and the Armenian Interior Ministry, as well as a memorandum on the creation of a secure communication channel between the two structures.

The working agreement was signed in 2021 by Armenian Interior Minister Vahe Ghazaryan and Europol Director Catherine de Bolle to fight international crime, including drug trafficking, illegal migration, money laundering and trafficking.

The last version of the agreement was signed in November 2023 by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Vassilis Maragos.

This agreement will also allow sending a liaison officer of the Armenian Interior Ministry to Europol to ensure a more rapid exchange of information.

In addition, the memorandum will create legal grounds for the installation of appropriate equipment in the Armenian Interior Ministry, ensuring a secure data transmission channel.

Both documents are expected to be signed in the near future.