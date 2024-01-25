Israel warns it may go to war against Iran

25 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is now a 'legitimate target' for Israeli missile strikes, Israel's economy minister Nir Barkat said.

"My recommendation is to adopt the strategy that President Kennedy used in the Cuban missile crisis. What he basically said then was a missile from Cuba will be answered by a missile from Moscow," Nir Barkat said.

He noted that the Israeli government should make sure the Iranians understand that.

The Israeli top minister added that Palestinians from the West Bank would never be allowed to work in Israel again and would be replaced by workers from abroad.