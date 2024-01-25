Term of Ruben Vardanyan's detention extended for 4 months

25 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The term of arrest against Ruben Vardanyan, who occupied the "office" of the so-called "state minister" of the illegal separatist regime in Karabakh, has been extended, the press service of the Azerbaijani State Security Service reported.

The Sabail District Court of Baku City issued a decision on the criminal case.

According to the decision, the term of Vardanyan's detention was extended for another four months.

On September 27, 2023, Vardanyan, who was heading from Azerbaijan towards Armenia, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint and sent to Baku.