China denies accusations of supporting Hamas

25 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Chinese Ministry of Defense has denied accusations of supporting Palestinian radicals from Hamas. According to the department, China supplied exclusively humanitarian aid to Gaza: medicine, food, and basic commodities.

“Since the beginning of the war, China has provided food, first aid and medical supplies to Gaza, but has never sent weapons,”

– the press service of the ministry explained.