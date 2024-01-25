Five public gardens to be restored in Makhachkala

25 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

As part of the federal program, five public gardens and 12 courtyards will be restored in Makhachkala. All of them were selected based on voting results from residents of the regional capital.

Five Makhachkala public gardens will be restored this year as part of the federal program “Formation of a comfortable urban environment,” the press service of the Ministry of Construction of Dagestan informs.

According to the ministry, during the entire period of implementation of the program, 80 public spaces and 179 courtyards have already been landscaped.

This year, the program will affect 5 public gardens and 12 courtyards, which were selected by residents of Makhachkala based on the results of a rating vote.