Krasnodar to build public beach for 10 mln rubles

25 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Krasnodar authorities are organizing a new space for citizens for 10 mln rubles. A public beach will be created in the Gidrostroiteley microdistrict.

At the beginning of July, a public beach will be opened in Krasnodar, the construction of which will cost 10 mln rubles. It will be built in the Gidrostroiteley microdistrict, the mayor's office of the Kuban capital reports.

It is noted that the total area of the beach will be over 4,000 square meters. There will be areas for rental of fishing equipment, a play area for children, a sports area and a picnic area.

The authorities will also consider the prospect of building swimming pools, since swimming in the city’s river is prohibited.

Money for the implementation of this project will be allocated by the company that leases the territory.