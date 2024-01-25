Сable taxi may appear in Uzbekistan

25 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A cable taxi made in China will help to solve the problem of traffic congestion in Tashkent. This unusual type of transport will duplicate popular routes of public ground transport.

China offers Uzbekistan an unusual solution to transport problems - a cable taxi.

The delegation of Uzbekistan in China held a meeting with representatives of Beijing North Bartholet Ropeway Technology Co., Ltd - one of the world leaders in the ropeways' production. Projects to solve transport problems using cable cars were presented at the meeting.

The authorities of Tashkent signed an agreement with the company on the creation of a cable taxi in the capital of Uzbekistan, duplicating the routes of ground transport. The project is planned to be implemented through foreign investment.