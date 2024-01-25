Group of civil servants in Ingushetia caught on concealing income

25 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Ingushetia, 6 civil servants were brought to justice for hiding their income. The violations date back to years 2022-2023.

In Ingushetia, a group of employees of the regional Ministry of Roads was brought to justice for violating anti-corruption legislation, the prosecutor's office of Ingushetia reports.

“It was established that in 2023, 6 officials of the Ministry of Roads provided incomplete and unreliable information about their income, expenses, property and property-related liabilities, as well as of their spouses and minor children for 2022,”

– the press service of the ministry informs.

According to the press release, officials did not provide information about the real estate they owned, as well as movable property. In addition, they hid the income received from the sale of apartments, social payments and accounts with credit institutions. One of the government officials underestimated the income from the sale of a foreign car by 6 times.