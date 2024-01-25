City hospital on fire in Tehran

25 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from the video of the Mehr news agency

One of the city hospitals is on fire in Tehran. The fire started about an hour ago, the fire crews are working on the scene of the emergency.

A major fire broke out in one of the city hospitals in Tehran this evening, representatives of emergency services report.

The medical facility is located on Gandhi Street. According to the latest data, the fire broke out at approximately 19:00 local time and engulfed several floors. The exact area of the fire has not been established yet.

Firefighters arrived at the scene. The causes of the incident are being clarified.