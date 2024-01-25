Ocean Planet Sphere to be opened in Kaliningrad in 2024

25 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The long-awaited sphere building of the popular Museum of the World Ocean in Kaliningrad will begin operating in 2024. The Ocean Planet Sphere will consist of several levels.

The Ocean Planet glass sphere, which has been under construction for 10 years in Kaliningrad, will be opened by the end of the year.

As Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov noted at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the Kaliningrad Museum of the World Ocean is one of the most visited museums in Russia. The museum will soon open a new sphere-shape building.

"Construction is underway. This year we are pumping up all the work to put the sphere into operation,”

– Anton Alikhanov said.