United States begin development of security strategy in Black Sea region

26 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States begin to develop a security strategy in the Black Sea region. This statement was made by US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien.

"In the future, we will work with partners and allies in the region to strengthen our strategy in the Black Sea",

US Assistant Secretary of State said.

He emphasized that legislators are calling on the current presidential administration to make the strategy in this area more focused.

"We have already started this process. This week, I have held talks to discuss strengthening [the strategy] in the future together with Türkiye and other coastal countries. We will work on this",

James O'Brien said.