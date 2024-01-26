Over 4 million eggs arrive from Azerbaijan to Russia

26 Jan. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan continues the supply of table eggs to the Russian market, two more shipments have been received.

"On January 25, two batches of Azerbaijani table eggs in the amount of 36 tons (612 thousand pieces) were imported through the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint for further sale in Russia. As of January 25, 4.2 million table eggs were imported into Russia from Azerbaijan",

Rosselkhoznadzor said.

The head of Rosselkhoznadzor Sergey Dankvert thanked the head of the Food Safety Agency of the Azerbaijan Republic Goshgar Tahmazli for the food assistance.

Egg prices in the Russian Federation, which increased unprecedentedly in 2023, began to decline in January against the backdrop of import supplies.