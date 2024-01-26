Hamas takes step towards Israel

26 Jan. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leadership of the Palestinian radical group Hamas has announced its readiness to exchange prisoners with the Jewish state.

"Hamas will release its detainees if the Israeli enemy releases our prisoners. We take very seriously the proposals of the mediators to stop the aggression and exchange prisoners",

the Hamas' leadership member Osama Hamdan said.

He also stated that the group's leadership was ready to accept any decision to end hostilities made by the International Court of Justice.

At the same time, the head of the government of the Jewish state has repeatedly stated that military operations in the Palestinian enclave will not stop after Hamas releases all prisoners. According to Benjamin Netanyahu, the war will continue until the group is completely eliminated.