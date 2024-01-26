Israel calls on embassies to prepare for emergency

26 Jan. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of the Jewish state warned the diplomatic missions located in Tel Aviv and its suburbs about the possibility of an emergency.

"On January 22, the ambassadors were asked about the availability of power generators and satellite phones in the embassies, and the time periods, during which the embassies will be able to provide themselves with electricity on their own",

the Financial Times writes.

It is clarified that due to the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the city may experience power outages.