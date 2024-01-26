Baku builds roads in East Zangezur

26 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of the Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin road is half completed. This was stated during the hearing to discuss Documents for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). Documentation was compiled on projects for the construction of new alternative highways Ahmedbeyli-Horadiz-Mincivan-Aghband, Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin, as well as an alternative road without entry to Lachin.

It is also noted that completion of construction is scheduled for 2024.

During the meeting, it was noted that when designing the road, several cemeteries were included in the construction. Currently, the graves have been moved to a nearby cemetery with the consent of the relatives and with the assistance of relevant government agencies.