Pashinyan goes to Tbilisi

26 Jan. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, the Prime Minister of Armenia will go to Georgia. The Armenian government's administration announced it on January 26.

As part of the trip, Nikol Pashinyan will hold negotiations with his local colleague Irakli Garibashvili.

The meeting of the Prime Ministers will take place in a tete-a-tete format. They will also take part in a meeting of the intergovernmental economic commission of the two countries, and then make a joint statement to the press.

It is currently not reported what issues the Prime Minister will discuss.