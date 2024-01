26 Jan. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The operator Kaztransoil will increase the transit of Russian oil to Uzbekistan by 50 thousand tons in 2024.

"In 2024, the volume of Russian oil transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan will increase from the planned 500 thousand tons to 550 thousand tons",

Kaztransoil said.

In January, 25 thousand tons of Russian oil will be sent through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan.

Over the past year, transit supplies amounted to less than 155 thousand tons.