27 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yemen's Houthis said their naval forces carried out an operation targeting "the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda" in the Gulf of Aden on January 26 causing a fire to break out.

The operator of the British oil tanker Marlin Luanda said the vessel had been “struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden after transiting the Red Sea.”

It was noted that “firefighting equipment on board is being deployed to suppress and control the fire caused in one cargo tank on the starboard side.”