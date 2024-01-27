Pakistan's envoy returns to Iran

27 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu returned to Tehran from Islamabad on Friday to resume his diplomatic duties, IRNA reported.

The envoy said he was en route to Tehran in "conformity with the sincere and good wishes of Pakistan's leadership."

"A strong Pakistan and Iran were critical for the region and to promote historic people-to-people ties. It's time to turn a new leaf," Tipu said.

Iran and Pakistan said in a joint statement on Monday that they had agreed to send back their ambassadors by Friday.