Armenia and Georgia sign strategic partnership

27 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced the signing of a memorandum on strategic partnership between Georgia and Armenia, following his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tbilisi.

According to Garibashvili, the two states had “always been strategic friends and partners”, adding “this reality has officially been signed”.

“We discussed important matters concerning the existing relations, partnership, and cooperation between the two countries in all directions”, Garibashvili said.

According to the Georgian PM, Armenia and Georgia are strategic friends and strategic partners.