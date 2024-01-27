Year passes since terrorist attack at Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

27 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On 27 January 2024, one year has passed since the terror attack against the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Iran, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said.

The ministry noted that regular interactions between authorities and important structures of the two nations continued throughout the year to maintain the embassy's complete security, and the Azerbaijani side's expectations were relayed to the other side.

"The Iranian side regularly informed the Azerbaijani side about the ongoing investigative measures, and after a long process, the first court session on the case of the person who committed the terrorist act was scheduled for January 27, 2024," the statement reads.

As a result of the attack on Jauary 27, 2023, one embassy employee lost his life, while two others suffered numerous injuries.