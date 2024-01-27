Kazakhstan to keep cost of Russian oil transit to China for 10 years

27 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan will keep the cost of transit of Russian oil to China until 2034, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national operator on the KazTransOil main oil pipeline said.

From January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2033, the cost of transporting 10 million tons of Russian oil per year through the territory of Kazakhstan to China will amount to $15 per 1 ton, excluding VAT, including: on the section 'Priirtyshsk-Atasu,' including the transshipment of oil to the Atasu HOPS - $4.23 per 1 ton, excluding VAT; on the section 'Atasu- Alashankou' - $10.77 per 1 ton excluding VAT.