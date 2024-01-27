Zakharova: Armenia distorts and manipulates facts

27 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is trying to transfer all blame to Russia instead of drawing conclusions from its own faults, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

She stressed that the latest press conference of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is regrettable, both in terms of content and tone,

"Rather than drawing realistic conclusions, especially from their own faults and miscalculations, there is another attempt to transfer all blame to Russia. This is baseless because these are the Armenian government's regretful mistakes, not ours. These comments contain distortions and factual manipulations in nearly every area, both in terms of relations with our side and the broader framework of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization," Zakharova said.

According to her, few days ago, Moscow sent an invitation to the Armenian Foreing Minister to visit Russia to discuss the peace treaty with Baku.