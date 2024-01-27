Two Turkish football clubs to pay fines due to Israeli players' actions

27 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee has imposed penalties on two Israeli footballers and their former teams, who both left Turkey after their messages on Israeli hostages at the hands of Hamas.

An eight-match ban was imposed on Sagiv Jehezkel, a former Antalyaspor player, and Eden Kartsev, previously with Başakşehirspor, on the grounds that they were involved in “ideological propaganda.”

Antalyaspor and Başakşehir were also slapped with TL 97,500 ($3,200) fines due to the actions of their former footballers.

What happened?

Jehezkel was briefly detained and charged with incitement to hatred for holding up a bandage on his wrist reading “100 days. 7/10” next to a Star of David when he celebrated scoring a goal for Antalyaspor against Trabzonspor.

Turkish prosecutors launched a criminal investigation for alleged “incitement to hatred and hostility,” and his club tore up the forward’s contract for “exhibiting behavior that goes against our country’s sensitivities.” He left Turkey after appearing in court and his release pending trial the next day.

Başakşehir launched disciplinary proceedings against the defensive midfielder after he shared a message reading “Bring Them Home Now,” in reference to the Israeli hostages.