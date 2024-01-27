Erdogan and NATO chief hold talks

27 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed Türkiye's approval of Sweden's NATO membership, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate reported.

The discussion came in a phone call between Erdogan and Stoltenberg on global and regional issues.

Earlier this week, the Turkish parliament ratified Sweden's membership. Later, Erdogan signed the decree on the Nordic country's accession into the military alliance and approved the relevant protocol. The law has now come into effect.