Oxford to launch Kazakh language program

27 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The University of Oxford plans to launch a Kazakh language program.

An agreement was signed between the British university and the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and rectors of the leading higher education institutions of Kazakhstan visited one of the world’s oldest universities.

The delegation got acquainted with exclusive ancient manuscripts of the Oxford Bodleian Library related to Kazakhstan and took a tour of the university.

The Oxford Qazaq Dictionary was published in late 2023. The first 1300-page edition contains more than 60,000 words.