Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns PACE's biased attitude

27 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Such biased behavior of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is caused by the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

"We strongly condemn the biased action of PACE against our country. The Azerbaijani delegation has expressed its position. I fully agree that this malicious step against us is related to the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The position of the European Parliament has always been clear, and the Azerbaijani delegation responded to these accusations," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He stressed that last year Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty in an exemplary manner in compliance with all norms and principles. The minister noted that there had to be some new element in the systematic, organized application of such a position.