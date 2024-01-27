Georgia increased exports to Russia in 2023

27 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the National Statistics Service of the Republic, Georgia supplied most of its products to Russia last year.

It is clarified that for the entire year, Georgia sent goods worth $541 million to Russia, which amounted to almost 20% of the total volume of supplies.

The Turkish market took second place in terms of supplies. The republic supplied products worth $343 million to Türkiye.

China closes the list of the top three importers from Georgia with $270 million.

It is noted that the growth of supplies to Russia increased by almost 3% compared to 2022.

As for the exports to Türkiye and China, they decreased by 12% and 61%, respectively.

According to the National Statistics Service, Georgia most often supplies copper ore, wine, metal alloys, fertilizers and mineral water.