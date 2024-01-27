China and USA renounce military action

27 Jan. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington and Beijing consider the outbreak of hostilities between countries unacceptable. In particular, the Assistant to the head of the US administration and the Chinese Foreign Minister spoke about this.

"Despite the competition between the United States and China, both countries need to prevent it from escalating into conflict or confrontation",

Jake Sullivan said.

The parties also noted that China and the United States were not only competitors, but also partners. In particular, progress was noted in restoring ties between the Defense Ministries of the two countries.

In addition to this, one of the areas of cooperation is the development of artificial intelligence. During the conversation, the interlocutors confirmed their commitment to cooperation and open dialogue.