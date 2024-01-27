Foreign Ministry: Netherlands distorts Azerbaijan's statement

27 Jan. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Press Secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade stated that the statements of his colleague from the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot are unacceptable.

"Unfortunately, the Dutch official clearly distorted the statements of the Azerbaijani side, making an accusatory statement in response to the request from the Parliament's representatives. This is not the first time that such irresponsible statements have been made by the European officials. These statements are examples of a biased attitude towards post-conflict realities in our region along with attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan",

Aykhan Hajizadeh said.

It is clarified that such statements, as well as threats of the sanctions pressure on Baku, are a blow to bilateral relations with the Netherlands and with the European Union.

"Regarding the intention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands to visit our country, we note that this visit was postponed by Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani side stated that during the visit it intends to discuss only bilateral relations, and not the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia or the internal issues of our country. We call on the Dutch side to stop the statements, which hinder the further development and progress of the region based on respect for the norms and principles of international law",

Aykhan Hajizadeh said.

Let us remind you that the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, Hanke Bruins Slot, said that the latest public statements of Azerbaijan cause concern. He also spoke in a negative way regarding the normalization process between Baku and Yerevan. In this regard, she also threatened that the Netherlands could impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.