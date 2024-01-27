Perpetrator of terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy put on trial in Iran

27 Jan. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The accused in the case of the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was put on trial. In addition to the accused and his lawyer, employees of the Azerbaijani embassy were also present at the trial.

The suspect was charged with the premeditated murder of an Azerbaijani citizen using a firearm in the embassy building, as well as with illegal storage and carrying of weapons and violating public order.

At the end of the trial, the accused and his defense attorney made a speech. In turn, the judge announced that the proceedings had been completed.

It should be noted that after the attack of an Iranian citizen on the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission, one hundred diplomats from both countries maintained close cooperation on the case to find and punish the perpetrators.

"The Iranian side regularly informed the Azerbaijani side about the ongoing investigative measures, and after a long process, Iran scheduled the first court hearing in the case of the person who committed the terrorist act for January 27, 2024",

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.