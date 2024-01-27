Azerbaijani Embassy ready to hold presidential elections

27 Jan. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbul oglu stated that the diplomatic mission of the republic in Russia was ready to hold early elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to him, lists of citizens have already been compiled, precinct election commissions have been formed, and the process of accreditation of international observers and media representatives is underway.

"A large number of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan live in various regions of the Russian Federation. It should be noted that, in addition to Moscow, polling stations will be open in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, where our Consulates General are located",

Polad Bulbul ogly said.

The diplomat emphasized that all necessary conditions would be created for the participation of Azerbaijani citizens in voting on the territory of the Russian Federation.