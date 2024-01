27 Jan. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

885.6 thousand eggs made a difficult journey, going by sea from Türkiye to Russian consumers. According to the United Grain Company (UGC) group, the shipment ended safely in Novorossiysk.

"This is the first shipment to arrive by sea. On Saturday, the eggs were unloaded and cleared customs",

UGC said.

Previously, eggs were imported from Türkiye to the Russian Federation by road. Azerbaijani and Belarusian farmers also help Russian producers to combat rising egg prices