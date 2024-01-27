27 Jan. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The German Foreign Ministry informed that Berlin still did not deny responsibility for the siege of Leningrad. In addition to this, the release emphasizes that Germany supports preserving the memory of the crimes of the Nazis during World War II.

"Germany stands for preserving the memory of the atrocities of German war crimes during the Second World War and fully acknowledges its historical responsibility for the crimes committed by the Wehrmacht in Leningrad",

German Foreign Ministry said.

The publication is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad from the fascist blockade.

The German Foreign Ministry recalled that several years ago the government of the country restored and modernized the hospital in St. Petersburg, where many victims of the siege of Leningrad are being treated. The German side also organizes meetings between young people and blockade survivors.