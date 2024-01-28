Secrets of ancient wells revealed in Kazakhstan

28 Jan. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The life and traditions of the Kazakh people became the subject of research and reflection in an online exhibition prepared by employees of the History Department of KazNU.

Visitors will be able to observe the yurt's construction and decoration, and to learn the specifics of water extraction methods, in particular, the construction and equipment of wells.

"According to archaeological research, our ancestors strengthened the walls of wells with stone, brick, as well as branches of trees and shrubs such as willow, zhuzgun, heather, saxaul and tamarix",

the Scientific Director of the field ethnographic expedition – Professor of the Department of Archeology, Ethnology and Museology, candidate of Historical Sciences Tattigul Kartaeva.

It is also noted that in addition to actively used wells, archaeologists have discovered so-called "old-timer wells". Currently, these cultural heritage sites require state protection, as they are on the verge of destruction.