28 Jan. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Pegasus airline plane flying from Istanbul to Riyadh made an emergency landing in Türkiye. Local media reported this.

During the flight, loud noises were heard from the luggage compartment of the aircraft. The crew of the aircraft heard cries for help from there with the word "help", after which the pilots decided to land the plane immediately.

At about 0:10 the plane successfully landed at the airport of Antalya.

Other details of what happened are unknown at the moment.