Israel and Hamas may reach four-month ceasefire

28 Jan. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

An international group of mediators is preparing a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas movement for a period of 4 months. This was reported by sources familiar with the situation.

"International mediators are proposing an agreement to secure the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza in exchange for a four-month ceasefire. According to Egyptian officials, the plan proposed to Israel and Hamas could lead to an end to the war in Gaza",

The Wall Street Journal said.

Sources note that a six-week pause in the fighting is proposed to allow for the release of children, women and the elderly who need urgent medical attention. In exchange, Israel will release a large group of Palestinian prisoners and increase the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip. The plan also implies that in the future Hamas will release first female soldiers, then male soldiers, and will also hand over the bodies of the dead.

According to the sources, Hamas will also be provided with international guarantees, including from the United States, that this pause will lead to a comprehensive agreement that will end the war that began last fall.

According to the latest information, Israel and Hamas are satisfied with the details of a possible deal, but the parties to the conflict have not yet given their final response to the mediators' proposal.