Makhachkala and Tomsk to be connected by air

28 Jan. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the end of April, the North Wind air carrier will launch direct flights between Makhachkala and Tomsk, the press service of Tomsk Airport reports.

The new flights are mainly designed for residents of the Siberian city. It will allow Tomsk residents to go on vacation in Dagestan.

It is noted that flights from the capital of Dagestan will take place on Mondays and Fridays, and flights from Tomsk will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

It should be added that passengers will fly on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.