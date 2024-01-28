Unknown people attack Catholic Church in Istanbul

28 Jan. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, January 28, a Catholic Church was attacked in Istanbul. The relevant information was confirmed by the Turkish Ministry of Interior.

"Today, at about 11:40 local time (which coincides with Moscow time), citizen S.T. was attacked by two persons during mass in the Church of St. Mary in the Sarıyer district. Unfortunately, the citizen died",

Head of the Ministry Ali Yerlikaya said.

He stressed that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

The Minister also added that the attackers had masks on their faces, and the police were now looking for the criminals.

According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred during mass at St. Mary's Church. Two unknown people opened fire and managed to escape the scene.