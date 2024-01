29 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate exceeded 90 rubles for the first time since January 16 on the Moscow Exchange, the yuan exchange rate - 12.5 rubles for the first time since January 9.

As of 07:19 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate rose by 0.47% and reached 90.15 rubles. By 07:20 Moscow time, the yuan exchange raterose to 12.52 rubles (+0.26%).

By 07:41 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate reached 90.2 rubles (+0.47%) and the yuan exchange rate slowed down to 12.51 rubles (+0.24%).