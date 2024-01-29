Rescuers save people stranded in Georgia amid heavy snowfall

29 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Firefighters and rescuers of the Georgian Emergency Management Service rescued 90 citizens, stranded in about 30 vehicles near the Roshka village in Georgia’s Khevsureti region, amid heavy snowfall.

In a swift response to adverse weather conditions, the rescuers successfully conducted the rescue operation through the efficient use of specialised equipment, the service said.

According to the body, individuals, trapped on the impassable road, had been safely transported to a secure location.

It was added “the citizens' lives and health are no longer at risk”.