Erdogan strongly condemns attack in Istanbul church

29 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned the incident in a Catholic church in Istanbul, where two attackers shot dead a man.

The Turkish leader offered his condolences to society and noted that all necessary measures are being taken to detain the offenders.

"We hope they will be found and arrested within 24 hours," Erdogan said.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office has launched a probe.

What do we know about Istanbul attack?

Two unidentified armed men opened fire on people during Sunday services at a church in Istanbul, killing one. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. local time (8:40 a.m. GMT) at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in the Sariyer district, where two masked men opened gunfire and killed a Turkish national born in 1972. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.